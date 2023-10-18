Trojans win boys' section soccer crown, advance to state

After scoring two goals in the first half, the New Prague High School boys' soccer team withstood serious pressure from Lakeville North to win the Section 1AAA soccer championship match Tuesday night, Oct. 17, at Trojan Stadium.

Satchel Johnson scored the Trojans' two goals. His first goal gave NPHS a 1-0 lead. Lakeville North scored shortly thereafter before Johnson's second goal.

Lakeville North increased its offensive pressure as the second half moved forward. New Prague goalie Sean Christenson stopped 13 of 14 shots.

The Trojans advance to the state soccer tournament's quarterfinal round slated for Oct. 24-26. Details of the section title match and their upcoming quarterfinal match will be posted online and in an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.