Tupy strikes out 17 in extra-inning win

New Prague Trojan left-hander Luke Tupy pitched struck out 17 batters over nine innings to carry his team to a 1-0 extra-inning win over Lakeville South in the opening round of the Section 1AAAA playoffs Saturday, May 25.

Tupy allowed just two hits, both early in the game, and walked one. He had 12 strikeouts through the regulation seven innings, but the game remained scoreless after seven innings, and Tupy struck out five of six batters in the two extra innings.

New Prague appeared to have taken a lead early int eh game, but a base-running error erased that run. The Trojans threatened several other times, but couldn't get the timely hit.

In the bottom of the ninth Spencer Kajer drew a leadoff walk and stole second. Another walk but runners on first and second, and a sacrifice bunt moved the runners ahead. Colin Dorzinski came to the plate with one out and ended the game with a sacrifice fly to bring Kajer home.

No. 1 seed Rochester Century and No. 2 seed Farmington both lost their playoff opener, which means the No. 3 seed Trojans are the highest seeded unbeaten team in the double-elimination tournament. They will host No. 7 seed Owatonna at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 28.

