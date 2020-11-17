Two vehicle crash east of town

Published by editor on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 10:21am

A medical helicopter from North Memorial Health transports at least one person from the scene of a two vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Highways 19 and 13, east of New Prague, before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17. According to early reports a Ford Ranger XLT collided with a Honda Odyssey. At least one person was transported by North Memorial Health ambulance. Also on the scene was the State Patrol, New Prague Police Department, New Prague Fire Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. For more see a future issue of The New Prague Times, plus this website. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

