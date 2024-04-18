Two vehicle crash east of town

Published by editor on Thu, 04/18/2024 - 6:16pm

(Patrick Fisher photo)

The New Prague Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance responded to a two vehicle crash east of New Prague on highways 19/13 around 5 p.m. Thursday, April 18. According to a preliminary report from the State Highway Patrol one person was transported by ambulance from the scene.

Both vehicles, a Chevy truck and a minivan, were in the north side ditch. Also responding were the New Prague Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. For more information see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Dr. Thomas (Tom) Fredrick Kiner, 87
Fri, 04/19/2024 - 10:15am
Donald (Don) J. Smisek Sr, 83
Fri, 04/19/2024 - 9:18am
Two vehicle crash east of town
Thu, 04/18/2024 - 6:16pm
Fairmont hands Titans opening game loss
Wed, 04/17/2024 - 4:48pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.