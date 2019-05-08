Victoria educator named Raven Stream principal

Jeremy Engebretson has accepted an offer to become the new principal for Raven Stream Elementary School. The New Prague Area School board is scheduled to approve the hiring at its May 13 meeting.

He will take over for Pat Pribyl, longtime principal and teacher in the New Prague district. Pribyl announced his retirement last month.

Engebretson currently serves as the Administrative Dean at Victoria Elementary School in the East Carver County District, a role he has had for the past three years. Previous to that he held the positions of New Teacher Support Specialist, Instructional Coach and Technology Coach in Minnetonka for three years and was a third and fifth grade teacher at Groveland Elementary in Minnetonka for 14 years prior to that.

Engebretson is scheduled to begin his new position on July 1.