Volleyball team gains semifinals

New Prague’s Sophia Andersen notched 20 of her team’s 37 kills Friday, Oct. 26, as the Trojans defeated Chanhassen in three sets in the quarterfinals of the Section 2AAA volleyball tournament. The match was played on the Trojans’ home court.

Andersen and teammate Amanda Giesen each had three blocks and McKenna Vacek had 16 digs and 23 serve receptions in the win.

Chanhassen took an early lead in each of the three sets, with the lead changing hands several times. The Trojans closed strong in each set and won, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19.

New Prague, the No. 3 seed, will face No. 2 seed Shakopee at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Shakopee. The two teams split their matches in the regular season with the Trojans winning a best-of-five match September 4 in four sets and the Sabres winning a best-of-three match at the Eastview tournament on October 13 in three sets.