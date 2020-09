More than 50 people came out to participate in New Prague’s ALS Walk on Saturday, Sept. 19. The one-and-a-half-mile trek was part of the Virtual ALS Walk. Captains of the New Prague walk were sisters Sammi Schultz and Stephie Killu, daughters of Patty Solheid and the late Whitey Solheid. Schultz said this was their fifth annual walk, which is now in memory of their dad who died due to ALS. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)