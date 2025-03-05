Weather closes schools today

Published by editor on Wed, 03/05/2025 - 5:06am

New Prague Area Schools (PreK-12) will be closed Wednesday, March 5, due to inclement weather. This will be a blended learning day.

WRAP & Kids' Company will be closed.

ECFE classes will not be held today. Community Education youth and adult class participants will receive an email regarding the status of their class.

Decisions about after-school practices and/or events will be made by noon. Please wait to hear from your coach/director.

Fitness & Aquatic Center will be open, but please check emails and watch Facebook for possible schedule changes and closure updates.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Facilities task force will lay out its preferences Thursday night
Wed, 03/05/2025 - 3:07pm
Weather closes schools today
Wed, 03/05/2025 - 5:06am
TCU Schools closed March 5, blended learning day
Tue, 03/04/2025 - 5:35pm
Community skips State of the Community
Tue, 03/04/2025 - 5:27pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.