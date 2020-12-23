The weather is frightful

The forecasted snowstorm made its way into New Prague the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 23. Rain fell in the morning, which changed over to snow by the early afternoon. Southwest winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour were blowing the snow about making visibility an issue at times. The winds were supposed to pick up and to 20 to 35 MPH and come from the northwest. Temperatures began in the lower 40s and were forecasted to fall into the teens later in the day. For Wednesday night temperatures were forecasted to drop to 4 below zero with wind chills around 28 below zero. Snow accumulations were to be between 2-4 inches at the least to 5-6 inches at the most. (Patrick Fisher Photo)