West downs Trojans in Homecoming game

Playing a state-ranked team for the third time in three weeks, the New Prague Trojans lost to Mankato West 41-14 in their Homecoming football game at Trojan Stadium Friday, Sept. 28.

Like last week against Northfield, both teams scored on their first possession of the game. The Trojans scored on a 3-yard pass from Parker Johnson to Mitch Callahan.

But West scored on their next two possessions to go up 21-7. They led 41-7 late in the game when the Trojans score don a long pass on the game’s final play, with Johnson throwing to Jacob Deutsch. Johnson finished 14 o 24 with 191 yards, according to preliminary stats.