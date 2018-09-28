West downs Trojans in Homecoming game

Published by editor on Fri, 09/28/2018 - 9:54pm

Blake Woodson breaks free for a big gain on the Trojan's first series during their game against Mankato West Friday, Sept. 28. 

Playing a state-ranked team for the third time in three weeks, the New Prague Trojans lost to Mankato West 41-14 in their Homecoming football game at Trojan Stadium Friday, Sept. 28. 
Like last week against Northfield, both teams scored on their first possession of the game. The Trojans scored on a 3-yard pass from Parker Johnson to Mitch Callahan. 
But West scored on their next two possessions to go up 21-7. They led 41-7 late in the game when the Trojans score don a long pass on the game’s final play, with Johnson throwing to Jacob Deutsch. Johnson finished 14 o 24 with 191 yards, according to preliminary stats. 
New Prague (1-4) will go on the road next week to face Rochester John Marshall. Game time is 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5. 
 

