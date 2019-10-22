Wildcats run past Trojans, 35-14

The New Prague Trojans did not have an answer for the running game of Waconia in their Section 2AAAAA playoff game Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Wildcats gained 370 yards on the ground and more than a 2-to-1 advantage in time of possession as they ran over the Trojans 35-14 in New Prague. New Prague scored its first touchdown in the second quarter on a 9-yard pass play from Parker Johnson to Jay Skogerboe to tie the game at 7-7. But Waconia drove downfield, completing both of its passes on the game on the next drive to score with 34 seconds remaining in the half to go up 14-7. They scored again on the first possession of the second half to go up 21-7, and a score midway through the fourth made it 28-7. New Prague didn’t go down quietly though, driving downfield to the 1-yard line on a pair of passes to Nate Osborne and Jake Deutsch. Johnson carried it in from the 1 to make it 28-14. The Trojans had a chance to pull to within one touchdown, but the Wildcats intercepted a pass and drove to score with 1:01 left to make it 35-14. The Trojans finish their season with a 4-5 record, their best record since going 4-5 in 2014. Waconia advances to the Section semifinals and will play at Chaska at 3 p.m. Saturday. In the other section quarterfinal game, Chanhassen defeated Bloomington Jefferson 34-13. The Storm will play at Mankato West Saturday.