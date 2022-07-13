Work time at Central Plaza

Published by editor on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 2:43pm

Bob Hrabe, left, and Tucker Tietz with New Prague Utilities and Jon Yarnall, back, with Verdin, install the new clock at Central Plaza at the northwest corner of Main Street and Central Avenue N. Hrabe works the controls for a crane that lifted the clock into place. The clock is being gifted to the city by the New Prague Rotary Club. Central Plaza will be a spot for gatherings and music and was made possible by a donation from Dr. Mike and Kay Wilcox. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Community News
Thu, 07/14/2022 - 10:12am
Work time at Central Plaza
Wed, 07/13/2022 - 2:43pm
Marian Irene Peroutka (Tikalsky), 95
Wed, 07/13/2022 - 12:34pm
Joe Vaughan, 85
Wed, 07/13/2022 - 11:32am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.