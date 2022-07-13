Work time at Central Plaza

Bob Hrabe, left, and Tucker Tietz with New Prague Utilities and Jon Yarnall, back, with Verdin, install the new clock at Central Plaza at the northwest corner of Main Street and Central Avenue N. Hrabe works the controls for a crane that lifted the clock into place. The clock is being gifted to the city by the New Prague Rotary Club. Central Plaza will be a spot for gatherings and music and was made possible by a donation from Dr. Mike and Kay Wilcox. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)