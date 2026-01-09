First baby of 2026 born January 4

Beckett Thomas Kes, son of Rebecca and Blake Kes of New Prague, is the first baby of 2026 and the winner of The New Prague Times’ New Year’s Baby Contest. Beckett was born Sunday, Jan. 4, at 1:05 p.m. and was 20 1/2 inches long and 7 pounds, 6 ounces at birth.

Older sister Paxton, age 3, welcomed her new brother. “She is excited to be a helper,” said Blake. “She’s ready for him to be playing, but he’s not ready yet.”

