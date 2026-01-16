On the hardwood, NP girls looking for a much-needed win

Having dropped five games in a row, New Prague’s girls’ basketball team needs a win.

Having opened the Metro West slate with setbacks against powerhouse teams from Chanhassen and Waconia, the Trojans, 6-7 overall, will face three more tough opponents this week. They played Chaska Tuesday, Jan 13, and Thursday,, Jan. 15, 7 p.m., NP traveled to Orono. New Prague welcomes Benilde-St. Margaret’s to New Prague next Thursday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m.

The bright spot of the week came during the Chanhassen game. Junior Maya Kilian reached the 1,000-point plateau. She finished the week with 1,028 points, good for 12th overall in program history.

Waconia 68, Trojans 60

In a game of runs, NP battled back from deficits but came up just short Friday, Jan. 9.

The Trojans built early leads of 10-2, 10-6 and 18-6 before NP got rolling. New Prague trailed 47-28 at intermission. In the second half, the Trojans rallied and cut into the Wildcats’ lead. They cut Waconia’s lead to two points with 3:00 left in the contest but couldn’t get over the hump.

NP struggled with its shooting, sinking 19 of 62 shots (30.6%), including four of 14 from beyond the three-point line and 18 of 29 from the free-throw line.

Maya Kilian paced NP with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Ashlee Nelson added eight points while Elle Neiderhiser and Catherine Ambroz scored seven points apiece. Mallory Bastyr scored six points and Claire Meyer chipped in five.

Chanhassen 84, Trojans 61

Facing a team loaded with three players committed to the collegiate ranks, NP struggled out of the game in the Jan. 6 clash at Chanhassen.

“We started so slow, but we really fought back,” NP coach Eric Specht said. “We just need to get off to a quicker start.”

The Storm used greater physicality to its advantage, muscling its way to a 49-26 lead at intermission. New Prague tried to rally, mounting a 17-2 run, but the Trojans couldn’t maintain the advantage.

“It just takes so much energy to do that,” Specht said. “The kids really showed us a lot.”

NP made 20 of 55 shots, including 13 of 39 from inside the three-point line.

Maya Killian finished the game with 23 points and 16 rebounds. She topped the 1,000-point line late in the contest. Elle Neiderhiser added 14. Mallory Bastyr finished with nine points and Ashlee Nelson chipped in six points. Jillian Pierce added three while Claire Meyer, Nora Jacobson and Emily Giesen finished with two points each.