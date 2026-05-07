New Prague honors solider

Along New Prague’s Main Street U.S. Armed Forces veterans, New Prague residents and families were out Tuesday evening, May 5, to honor Marine Corp Lance Cpl. Gavin Burggraff, who died unexpectedly and was being brought home for funeral services at Bruzek Funeral Home, Friday, May 8, and St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Saturday, May 9, both in New Prague. The full obituary can be found on The New Prague Times’ social media and in the Thursday, May 7, print edition of The Times. Many people gathered near the New Prague Veterans Memorial, holding U.S. flags and standing silently as the procession of vehicles went by.