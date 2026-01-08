NP grapplers score wins at Rumble on the Red

New Prague High School’s wrestling team did well at the Rumble on the Red wrestling tournament at Fargo, N.D. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 2 and 3.

Overall the Trojans wrestled well as they placed 10th in the varsity section, said New Prague head coach Dan Wagner, adding there were a total of 133 teams between varsity, junior varsity and girls teams. Plus the tournament had 1,923 total wrestlers, Wagner said. New Prague also had four place winners, two in the boys varsity division and two in the girls division, said Wagner.

“We had 13 wrestlers competing in the varsity portion of the event, four females in the girls division, and 24 in the junior varsity division,” Wagner said.

In the boys division, freshman Charlie Wagner was a runner up at 107 pounds.

“He wrestled a great tournament and improved his overall record to 23-5,” said Wagner.

Junior Owen Johnson was the other place winner at 215 pounds. Owen went 4-2 in the tournament improving his record to 24-4 and took home a fourth place finish, Wagner said. Senior Cody Thompson and sophomore Andrew Bauer were just one win away from placing in this prestigious tournament.

For the girls division, freshman Azalea Kallal had an awesome tournament and took home a second place finish to go with her title from last season, said Wagner.

Eighth-grader Rhilynn Tolzman dominated the 100 pound weight class going 6-0 with five wins via technical falls and one via fall on her way to taking home the individual title, Wagner said. Senior Paige Swanepoel also wrestled a great tournament and lost in the consolation or blood round, said Wagner.

Junior varsity

In the junior varsity tournament the Trojans had five place winners, Wagner said. The average bracket in the JV portion had over 80 wrestlers per weight class. Placing for the Trojans were sophomore Henry Langeberg (champion at 98 pounds), freshman Ryan Connelly (second at 98 pounds), freshman Graham Lofton (fourth at 114 pounds), sophomore Beck Swanepoel (champion at 152 pounds), and junior Barrett Billmeyer (fifth place at 215 pounds).

This week

Today, Thursday, Jan. 8, New Prague heads to Chaska to take on Chaska/Chanhassen and Lakeville North. Saturday, Jan. 10, the Trojans travel to St. Cloud to take part in the Kiffmeyer Duals with some of the top ranked teams in the state.

“It will be a good test for us,” Wagner said.