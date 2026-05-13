NP’s lacrosse teams earn big victories

Heading down the stretch toward the section playoffs, New Prague’s girls’ and boys’ lacrosse teams earned big wins during the past week.

The wins will be helpful as the Trojans work to build momentum in the final week of the regular season. At 7-4 overall, the NP girls hosted Benilde-St. Margaret’s Tuesday, May 12, after the newspaper’s press deadline. New Prague welcomes Bloomington Jefferson to the friendly confines of Trojan Stadium Tuesday, May 19, 6 p.m., in the regular season finale. The NP boys will visit Westonka tonight, May 14, 6:30 p.m. before traveling to take on Bloomington Jeffersoin Tuesday, May 19, 6 p.m., and wrapping up the regular season at Orono Thursday, May 21, 7 p.m.

NP girls

New Prague dropped a tough 18-4 loss to Orono Thursday, May 7. The Trojans rebounded with a big 16-2 win over Mankato Friday, May 8.

NP boys

After a tough 11-7 loss at Chanhassen May 5, New Prague battled back with a 10-9 win over host Northfield Thursday, May 7.