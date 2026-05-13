Track teams aiming for strong showings heading into conference, section meets

With the championship portion of its schedule just around the corner, New Prague track athletes are looking to round into top form as the Metro West and Section 1AAA meets near.

The Trojans were at the MetroWest Conference Championships yesterday in Orono. Wednesday, May 20, 4 p.m., NP will host an eight-team invitational. Thursday, May 28, 1:30 p.m., the Trojans will be at the section prelims at Lakeville South. The finals will be held Saturday, May 30, 9 a.m., at Lakeville South. The state meet is Thursday, June 4 and 6, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Trojans at Section 1AAA True team

The New Prague boys finished fifth and the girls took ninth of 10 teams at the Section 1AAA True team meet Tuesday, May 5.

In the 4-by-800-meter relay, NP’s boys took seventh in 8:49.412 while the girls took fourth in the event in 10:10.29.

NP’s Hailey Proshek won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.92 seconds. Evelyn Kraft finished sixth in 16.57 seconds. Bjorn Olson finished second in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.69 seconds.

In the 100-meter dash, New Prague’s Thomas Menorkpor (11.01 seconds) and Spencer Bahn (11.08 seconds) posted the two fastest times.

NP’s entry in the girls’ 4-by-200-meter relay took third in 1:49.54. The boys’ 4-by-200-meter relay took ninth in 1:36.71. In the 4-by-100-meter relay, NP’s girls took sixth in 51.64 seconds. The New Prague boys’ 4-by-100-meter relay team finished second in 43.37 seconds.

Caden Wolf posted NP’s top finish in the 1,600-meter run. He finished 10th in 4:51.09. Wolf took 16th in the 3,200-meter run in 10:37.82.

Evelyn Kraft finished 10th for the NP girls in the 300-meter hurdles. Her time was 51.22 seconds. Olson finished second in the 300-meter hurdles in 39.14 seconds.

In the 800-meter run, Paige Swanepoel finished ninth in 2:33.91. Zeke Russo finished fifth in the boys’ 800-meter run in 2:02.23.

Annalyse Best posted NP’s top time in the 200-meter dash. She finished seventh in 26.96 seconds. Claire Meyer took 12th in 27.32 seconds. Bahn finished second for the boys in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.52 seconds. Menorkpor finished fifth in 22.91 seconds.

The NP boys took third in the 4-by-400-meter relay in 3:33.23 while the girls took seventh in the 4-by-400-meter relay in 4:32.19.