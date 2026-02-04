Trojans are top archers at Falcon Classic

The New Prague Archery Club won the Faribault Falcon Classic Saturday, Jan. 31 in a field including teams from Becker, Faribault, Hastings, Minnetonka, New Country School (Henderson), Open World Learning Community (St. Paul), Princeton and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (Hastings).

In its third tournament of the 2026 season, the high school team topped the field while its second high school team brought home the third-place trophy, showcasing the depth of talented archers across all 43 students on both teams. Team scores were 3,331 and 3,077, respectively. Dane Tupy, whose 293 was top among high school boys, and John Evans shot a personal-best 285 to finish second led the NP boys. Harty Kalina shot a 282 for fourth among the boys. Teagan Hovey battled a wrist injury and shot a 281, good for fourth among the girls. Other high-scorers included Emma Duffy and Jacob Weber with 278s. Tegan DeGrego, Tupy, Evans and Kalina all shot perfect 50 ends during at least one of their rounds.

Scoring within the National Archery in the Schools Program sums the top 12 scores of your bullseye coeducational team at each school level (high, middle, and elementary school). The team score must include the top scoring four boys and four girls, and then the next four highest scores. Scoring is done on the bullseye around the target. Center shots are worth 10 points and the concentric circles surrounding the bullseye have lowering values the farther away they lie. Three scoring rounds, each shot with five arrows, at both 10 and 15 meters each give a possible perfect score of 300. Tie-breakers are split by the number of bullseye or 10 scores hit.

Middle, elementary levels

The MPMS team won its division with a team score of 3,210 while the second middle school team finished third at 2,929. Ryder Berg was the top middle school girl, shooting a personal-best 284. Gavin Bundy shot a 276, good for second among the boys. Charlie Moeller’s 273 was good for fourth. Abby Nybo’s 270 was fourth among the girls. Kora Christenson’s personal-best 269, good for fifth place. Logan Bundy’s 268 was fifth among the boys. Six middle-school archers earned medals.

The elementary team did not have enough members for a qualifying team score but represented well with individual scores. Brantley Herrmann’s personal-best 264 was good for third among the boys. Samantha Chalmers personal-best 248 was tops among girls. Other high-scorers include Kathryn Radanke with a personal-best 226, Lauren Ryan with a personal-best 213, Cameron Lynch with a personal-best 209 and Frank Thielbar with a personal-best 198.

Arrows and waffles

The New Prague Archery Club returns to competition on Saturday when it hosts the New Prague Trojan Open at the New Prague High School. Flights begin at 8 a.m. There is no charge to attend and families are invited to eat in the cafeteria for the waffle fundraiser from 9 to 12:30. Awards will be presented around 5:20

p.m. after the 4 p.m. flight is processed. Local archers will be shooting in the 10 and 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. flights.