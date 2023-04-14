Searching find body presumed to be missing area man

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office reports a team of searchers looking for signs of Shawn Michael Mooring found a body this morning, Friday, Feb. 14, in the cattails and trees along the southeastern shoreline of the Silver Lake in Cleveland Township presumed to be Mooring.

Mooring, 25 of Cleveland Township, has been missing since Dec. 13, 2022. Searchers removed the body from the location where it was found and will be transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and positive identification. The matter is still pending upon the conclusion of the final autopsy, said Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason.

According to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Mooring was suffering from an apparent mental health episode and left the house Dec. 13 wearing only sandals on his feet and an insulated vest, leaving behind his motor vehicle and cell phone.

The search teams included members of the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse, the Cleveland Fire Department and the Le Center Fire Department.