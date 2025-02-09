Sheriff's office warns of open ice, dangerous conditions on lake

After a vehicle was driven into open water on Lake Washington this weekend, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office is warning visitors to the lake in Le Sueur County to use caution, advising a large area of open water has developed in the area referred to as the Narrows. Sunday, Feb. 9, Capt. Bruce Collins confirmed the people in the vehicle escaped without injury.

The vehicle is now submerged in about 6 feet of water. The open water starts at the north shoreline and goes almost all the way across, to the south shore.

Deputies advise the ice conditions have varied greatly this winter, with a large amount of ice heaves, cracks and reports of open water. He advises everyone to use caution while traveling on the lakes, especially those with open water, Lake Washington.