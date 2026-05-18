Poppy day in Montgomery

Mike Mallow photo

Jack Suemnick donates to Montgomery VFW Post 5340 and its Auxiliary during one of the “Buddy”® Poppy distribution days, which were held May 8-9. Two locations hosted the event – Mike’s Discount Foods and Casey’s in Montgomery. Handing out poppies at the Casey’s location were State VFW Commander Ed Keogh and VFW State Auxiliary Sr. Vice President Jean Keogh. Proceeds from the VFW “Buddy”® Poppy program provide compensation to the veterans who assemble the poppies, provide financial assistance in maintaining state and national veterans’ rehabilitation and service programs, and partially supports the VFW National Home.