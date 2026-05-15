Rev. Miller celebrating 30th anniversary of ordination

Rev. Michael Miller is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his ordination Sunday, May 17, at St. Patrick Catholic Church’s social hall after the 10:30 a.m. Mass. Fr. Miller's actual 30th anniversary is May 25.

Miller went through the churches he served at with first being St. Joseph of West St. Paul for five years, then in Delano for seven years, Stillwater for six and-a-half years and now St. Patrick, north of New Prague, and St. Catherine, south of Prior Lake for 11 years come July 1.

“St. Patrick’s has been the best because I’m back home,” said Miller, who grew up on his family’s farm southeast of New Prague.

“I learned a lot from the two pastors at St. Joseph,” said Miller who was an associate pastor at the time. The two, at the time, were Revs. Fred Campbell and Lee Piche, who both eventually became bishops.

Miller is the son of Mary Jane Miller and the late Carlton Miller, who passed away six years ago. The younger Miller attended St. Wenceslaus School up through eighth grade and graduated from New Prague High School in 1983.

“The original plan was for me to buy the family farm,” Miller said, adding after high school he went to the University of Minnesota, Waseca, where he earned an agricultural degree. He even worked on the farm with his dad for three years.

Miller felt a call and he prayed about it, he said. “I developed an interest in my faith and felt God was calling me to...

To see more on this story pick up the May 14, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.