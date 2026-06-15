Sharon Elizabeth (Schramm) Kelm, 79

Sharon Elizabeth (Schramm) Kelm of Waterville, age 79, passed away at her home on June 13, 2026.

Sharon was born on April 22, 1947, in Northfield, Minnesota, to Rueben Schramm and Emma (Keso) Schramm. She attended Kilkenny Grade School and graduated from Montgomery High School in 1965.

On February 12, 1965, Sharon married the love of her life, Glen Kelm, at St. John’s in Kilkenny. Together they built a life centered on faith, family, and caring for others.

Sharon devoted her life to her family as a homemaker and was known for her warm heart, generous spirit, and exceptional care for those around her. She found joy in camping, shopping, crocheting, gardening, and preparing meals for her family. Whether cooking for a gathering, keeping up with household traditions, or simply making sure everyone was cared for, Sharon’s home was a place of comfort and welcome. She was a wonderful caretaker who took pride in providing for those she loved.

A faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville, Sharon valued her church family and the friendships she built throughout her life.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Glen Kelm; her daughters, Karen (Keith) Kruckeberg of Owatonna and Glenda (Mark Menke) Kelm of Madison Lake; three grandchildren, including Aaron (Lindsay) Mende, Kaitlin Kruckeberg, Kylie Kruckeberg; and great-grandchildren, Levi and Austin Mende. She is also survived by her siblings, Janelle Schwartz of Elysian, Rodney (Pam) Schramm of Le Center, and Lisa Schramm of Mankato.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her niece, Kara Schwartz.

Sharon will be remembered for her kindness, dedication to her family, delicious home-cooked meals, and the love she shared so freely with everyone around her. Her presence will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Memorial service for Sharon will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church.

Dsofuneral.com