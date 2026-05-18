TCU Arts and Activies Section

Be sure to pick up a copy of the May 14, 2026, Montgomery Messenger at a newsstand to find within the 2025-2026 Tri-City United High School Arts and Activities Section within and to check out all the local advertisers that help support these types of sections. Without them, local journalism and featuring these students wouldn't be possible!

Trapshooting, band, choir, National Honor Society, ARTeam, student council, yearbook, Business Professionals of America, Weightlifting, speech, color guard, robotics, fall cheerleading, knowledge bowl, fall musical, spring play, one act play, and Tri-Fest were all able to be featured this year thanks to the advertisers.

Don't forget to call us for your graduation signs, printing needs, if you you'd like to be a part of our very affordable professional services directory, would like to place an ad in our special sections or would have other questions about our advertising options for your business, event, or other occasion at 952-758-4435. You can also submit an inquiry with our online form.