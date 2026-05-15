WEM FFA holds end-of-year awards banquet

Dozens of WEM Future Farmers of America (FFA) members received awards during their annual end-of-the-year awards banquet held Wednesday, May 6 in Waterville.

State FFA Awards, officers retiring and newly elected, Greenhand Degrees, Chapter Degrees, and senior recognition were among the awards presented.

Senior Clare Landrum received her State Degree and was the recipient of the James Tracy Scholarship. She is also the outgoing WEM FFA President.

Two WEM groups advanced to State competition.

The Meats Team - Lyam Roemhildt, Addie Scheurer, Gunner Still, and Jacksten Knish placed 26th at State. The Fish and Widlife Team - Thomas Hackett, Dillon Roessler, Leah Meschke, and Cheyenne Clinton placed 26th at State. Clinton was also a member of the FFA State Choir.

Retiring Officers included the following: President - Clare Landrum, Vice President - McKenna Hansen, Secretary - Addie Scheurer, Treasurer - Isabella Cage, Reporter - Danielle Tolzmann, and Sentinel - John Woratschka.

New Chapter Officers for 2026-2027 included the following: President - McKenna Hansen, Vice President - John Woratschka, Secretary - Ava Muellerleile, Treasurer - Paetyn Judd, Reporter - Isabella Cage, Sentinel - Cheyenne Clinton, Parliamentarian - Lyam Roemhildt, and Historian - Gunner Still.

Greenhand Degree Recipients included...

To see more on this story pick up the May 14, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.