Jennifer A. Kajer, 64

Jennifer A. Kajer, age 64, of New Prague, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 15, 2026.

Jenny grew up in White Bear Lake with her family and graduated from Hill-Murray Catholic High School. She continued her education at the College of Saint Benedict, earning her degree in nursing. During her time at St. Benedict, she met the love of her life, Charles "Chuck" Kajer. The two were married shortly after graduation and began building a life together. After moving several times in their early years of marriage, they settled in New Prague in 1990, where they raised their family.

Jenny had a deep love for the outdoors and especially enjoyed gardening. She treasured attending her children's sporting events as they grew up and found great joy in supporting them throughout their lives. Jenny had a caring and compassionate nature that drew people to her. She was social and active in her community, participating in various groups, including YAC. She also served as a school nurse at St. Wenceslaus Catholic School and was involved in many other activities and roles during her years there.

Above all, Jenny cherished her role as a grandmother. Spending time with her grandchildren brought her immense happiness, and she truly thrived in being "Grandma." Her Catholic faith remained an important part of her life, especially through the significant losses and hardships she experienced over the years.

Jenny will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her sons, Andrew Kajer of Saint Paul, Joshua (Mandy) Kajer of Prior Lake, and Robbie Kajer of Duluth; grandchildren, Alice, Allie, Tayden, and Bella; along with many other loving family members and friends.

Jenny is preceded in death by her husband Charles "Chuck"; and parents Harold and Dixie Settergen.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00–7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Bruzek Funeral Home, 610. Main St. E, New Prague, MN 56071

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 2, 2026, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, New Prague, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at church. Interment will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to the family.