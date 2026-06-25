Candidates set for Miss Elysian Pageants

The candidates for Miss Elysian, Junior Miss Elysian, and Princess of the Lakes have been getting ready for their respective competitions which are scheduled for Wednesday, July 1 at 7 p.m. at the Elysian Fire Hall.

For the fifth time, a Junior Miss will be selected. This portion of the pageant is for local girls who have completed 6th, 7th, or 8th grade.

Two young women are looking for the title of Miss Elysian 2026. They are Isabella Cage, daughter of Elliott and Lisa Cage and Liviana Lee, daughter of Jacob and Leslie Lee.

Cage is sponsored by James Bros. Construction and she will be performing a dance for her talent. Lee is sponsored by Lolli Pops and...

To see more on this story pick up the June 25, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.