Fish Passage Project discussed in Waterville

A handful of individuals attended the Cannon River Fish Project update during a meeting in May at the Waterville Event Center.

The meeting discussed the scope of the plan dealing with the Gorman Lake Dam and Schmidtke's Dam in Morristown.

There was a timeline set out and discussion was also held on the possible impacts of the project, which is scheduled to be completed sometime during the 2026 calendar year - most likely in the winter months.

Here is some information about the project and updates:

Project Scope The Cannon River Fish Passage Project involves modifying the Lower Sakatah Lake Dam and Gorman Lake Dam to rock arch rapids and replacing the Dodd Road culvert to facilitate fish passage in the Cannon River Watershed.

Project Timeline Spring 2026

By spring, the designs of the rock arch rapids and culvert will be complete. A project bidding package will be completed allowing for the...

To see more on this story pick up the June 18, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.