Arthur William Sorgatz, 92

Arthur William Sorgatz, age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 2, at Allina Hospital in Owatonna, surrounded by his loved ones.

Art was born on February 8, 1933, in rural Waterville, the son of William and Minnie (Preuss) Sorgatz. He was raised on the family farm with two sisters and one brother, attending school in rural North Morristown.

A proud Korean War veteran, Art served from 1953 to 1956. Following his military service, he worked various jobs in the Waterville area before eventually becoming the owner of Waterville Seed & Feed, retiring in 1998 after 40 years in business.

In 1970, Art married Nancy Wiedl in St. Paul. He served his community both on the city council and as mayor for over 20 years. Art thoroughly enjoyed his cats, bird watching, fishing, and spending time cutting wood and gardening, showcasing his green thumb. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Waseca.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Waterville; daughters Nancy (Dave) Pederson of Clarks Grove and Patricia (John) Scholljegerdes of Waterville; grandchildren Matt (Nicki) Warner, Adam (Ashley) Scholljegerdes, Jay (Melinda Grant) Scholljegerdes, and Courtney (Mathew Hackett) Hermel; great-grandchildren Spencer Warner, Ashley Warner, Grant Warner, Jillian Huber, Jaida Huber, Jessie Huber, Madison Scholljegerdes, and Wesley Scholljegerdes; and brother Delmer (Marge) Sorgatz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Edna Morris and Esther Tolzman, daughter Jill Sorgatz, granddaughter Tricia Scholljegerdes, and brother-in-laws Roger Wiedl, Melvin Morris, and Alvin Tolzman.

A service celebrating Art’s life will be held on Monday, February 16, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waseca at 2 p.m. Family will greet visitors one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Morristown American Legion or donors choice.

Art’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care he received.