Bruce James Schwartz, 70

Bruce James Schwartz, age 70, of Morristown, died at his home in the early morning hours of Friday, April 3, 2026.

Bruce was born in Faribault on September 7, 1955, to parents Leo and Shirley (Davis) Schwartz. He attended school in Waterville and graduated with the class of 1973. He and his siblings worked the family farm with their parents all throughout their younger years, and Bruce continued farming throughout his life. What began as a dairy farming operation moved exclusively to crop farming in 2009, and Bruce always felt fortunate to continue working with his brother for all those years. As a younger man he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding snowmobiles. In his later years he enjoyed woodworking and family bonfires on the farm. He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Bruce is survived by three siblings: Nancy (David) Culhane of Morristown, Gary (Dawn) Schwartz of Waseca, and Mark Schwartz of Morristown; and nine nieces and nephews and their families, Sheri (Jon) Velishek of Morristown, Doug (Shannon) Culhane of Janesville, Paula (Scott) O’Malley of Morristown, Jason (Jane) Culhane of Morristown, Ryan (Stephanie) Culhane of Morristown, Shannon (Tony) Geraets of Mankato, Brittany (Darren) Beverage of Carlisle, IA, Michael Schwartz of Faribault, and Amy (Robert) Chandler of Owatonna. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; a brother, David Schwartz; and a great-nephew, Griffin Velishek.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 13, 2026, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville, with Father Andrew Stueve officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour before the Mass at the church. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery near Waterville. Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Services in Waterville is handling the arrangements. dsofuneral.com