Currently from Leesburg, FL, Richard “Dick” Jerome Wandersee died Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at Advent Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born October 4, 1937, in Redwood Falls, MN, to Walter and Frances (Unzeitig) Wandersee. He was the sixth of seven children.

Richard served in the military for 20 years as an anti-submarine Warfare Commander. He served in Vietnam and just recently participated in an Honor Flight to Washington, DC.

He was a college graduate from Mankato State College and once retired from the military pursued a career in the insurance industry.

He loved golfing, fishing, exercising, playing shuffleboard, calling bingo, karaoke and his favorite, spending time with family and friends.

He loved life and helping others.

He is survived by his daughter Desiree Morsching, son Paul and daughter-in-law Karin Wandersee, granddaughters Danielle Morsching, Amanda Morsching, Elizabeth Wandersee, great-grandchildren, Kristen Ross, Kevin Ross, Magnus Helms, sisters Mary Rome and Darlene Anderson and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers James and Charles Wandersee, sisters Jane Keith and Lorraine Harty, wife Phyllis Wandersee, daughter Leah Wandersee, granddaughter Tiffany Morsching.

Richard was laid to rest at Jacksonville National Cemetery.