Roger Dean Howland, 87

Roger Dean Howland, age 87, of Forest City, IA, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2026, at his home with his wife by his side under the care of hospice.

Funeral services for Roger were held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 26, 2026, at Schott Funeral Homes, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436 with Pastor Doug Snyder officiating.

Burial took place at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City with Veteran Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Forest City American Legion Post #121.

Roger was born September 23, 1938, in Forest City at the Irish Hospital, the son of Percy A. and Esther (Jensen) Howland. He attended Forest City Schools, graduating in 1956. Roger was drafted in the United States Army and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1965.

Roger married the love of his life Barb Peitersen on February 28, 1981. He loved her and the life they built and the time they spent together. From travels around the country to the time they spent on Tetonka Lake in Waterville, Minnesota, they made many life long memories.

Roger worked at Winnebago Hatchery for a short time after his return from the military. He also attended Hamilton Business College in Mason City. He then worked in the Insurance industry for Metropolitan Life Company for a short time before going to work for Sioux Nation Veterinary Supplies. Eventually he branched out and began independently working in agriculture sales which is where he found his true passion. Roger had a big personality and loved the business relationships that he formed with local farmers and customers through the years. He appreciated the friendships that were formed and always had time for a good conversation! Later in life he worked part-time for Five Star Coop in the busy spring and fall.

The cabin at the lake was Roger’s favorite place to be, he loved sitting on the deck taking in the scenery and the peace and tranquility it provided. He enjoyed the friends that he made up there, pontoon rides, fishing and all the area had to offer.

Roger touched many lives through his years on earth and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Roger is survived by his wife, Barb Howland of Forest City; step-sons, Alan (Anita) Loerzel, Bruce (Rose) Loerzel, Mike (Laurie) Loerzel and Christopher Loerzel; his step-grandchildren; siblings, Alice (Gary) Roath of Mason City, and Eileen Butz of Clear Lake, IA; nephews, Jeff Roath and Alan (Kari) Vierkant; nieces, Sue (Ken) Franklin and Julie (John) Rison; sister- and brothers-in-law, Donna Lachelt, Walt Chapman and John and Sandy Peitersen; his loving cats, Charlie and Callie; and many great-nieces and nephews and a great-great niece and a great-great nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother- and father-in-law, Arlene and Kenneth Peitersen; two sisters, Mavis Ann and Beverly Sue; sister-in-law, Karen Chapman and brother-in-law, Phil Lachelt.

