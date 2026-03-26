Thomas “Tom” Henry Christensen, 88

Thomas “Tom” Henry Christensen, age 88, of Janesville passed away surrounded by family on Monday, March 23, 2026 at Lakeshore Rehabilitation Center in Waseca.

Born on October 10, 1937 in New Ulm, Minnesota, he was the son of Edward and Florence (Warnke) Christensen. Tom attended school in New Ulm, graduating with the class of 1955. He went on to study at St. Cloud State University and graduated in 1959. On May 7, 1960, Tom was united in marriage to Maxine “Mickey” Halvorson in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tom spent his career as a teacher, having taught in schools in Omaha, Nebraska and Lake Mills, Iowa before finishing his career at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and hunting. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Janesville.

He is survived by his wife, Mickey of Janesville; two daughters, Nicki (Jon) Schultz of Waseca and Tammy (Michael) McWain of Eagan; four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. He is also survived by one sister, Sheri (Howard) Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Yvonne “Chris” Madson and her husband, Lyle “Mike” Madson.

Visitation for Tom will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2026 at the Janesville Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service and continue on Saturday, one hour before services at the church.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at Faith Lutheran Church in Janesville with Pastor Jon Schultz and Pastor Sarah Krolak officiating.