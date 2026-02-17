Ward Edward Hering, 84

Ward Edward Hering, age 84, of Waterville, passed away on February 13, 2026, at Regions Hospital, surrounded by his family and loving wife of 64 years.

Ward was born on March 3, 1941, in Waseca, Minnesota, to Ben William and Lenore (Schwichtenberg) Hering. He graduated from Waterville High School in 1959, where he was active in FFA and heavyweight wrestling. Ward had a strong sense of faith throughout his life. He was baptized at North Morristown Trinity Church and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville. Ward was united in marriage to Verna Dorine Roemhildt on November 3, 1962, at St. Peter’s “Bell” Lutheran Church in Elysian, Minnesota.

In his younger years, Ward worked as a concrete finisher for Jobes Construction. In 1963, he began his true passion—farming. Ward and Verna moved just outside of Waterville, where they planted their roots and built their life together. Ward was a crop farmer and also raised hogs and cattle, living a life rooted in hard work, dedication, and stewardship of the land. Farming was more than an occupation to him—it was a way of life, one that he poured his heart into every single day. He took great pride in caring for his fields and livestock and found deep joy in the simple, steady routines of farm life. Later in life, Ward especially enjoyed springtime, when he could plant a garden and watch it grow. Summers often found both him and Verna at various farmers markets, always making sure to bring along a grandchild to lend a hand. In the spring, you also knew exactly where to find him during maple syrup season—right beside the syrup cooker, making sure the final product was just right. Through all of these passions and projects, Ward worked tirelessly to provide for his family. Over the years, Ward also cared for many different pets, from deer to foxes, chickens, cats and dogs, especially his Boston Terrier, Mick. Ward was an avid outdoorsman, and fishing was quite literally in his Hering DNA—something his father passed down to him, and something Ward proudly passed down to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Above all else, Ward cherished his family.

Ward is survived by his wife, Verna Hering; four sons: Todd (Darnell) Hering, Troy (Cindy) Hering, Terry (Tina) Hering, and Tyson (Kari) Hering; eleven grandchildren: Trent (Ashlee) Hering, Tyler (Natalie) Hering, Tanner (Lindsay) Hering, Trista Hering (Tanner Stark), Katie (Nicholas) Trier, Terrance Hering (Kaitlyn Schroer), Tasha Hering, Tiffany Hering (Jesse Ahlman), Tanisha (Brandon) Hering, Jenny (Bradley) Van Deinse, and Janet Hering; and sixteen great-grandchildren: Chase Hering, McKenzie Hering, Oakley Hering, Bexley Hering, Huxley Hering, Talia Hering, Trey Hering, Connor Trier, Wesley Hering, John Hering, Bailee Ahlman, Hannah Ahlman, Andrew Ahlman, Grayson Hering, Allison Hering, and Bryson Van Deinse. With two more on the way. He is also survived by his brother, Mark (Eileen) Hering; brother-in-law Scott Roemhildt; and sisters-in-law Clarice Schaub and Janell (Jim) Hoehn.

Ward was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ben Hering Jr. and Bruce Hering; his parents-in-law, Elmer and Irene (Geyer) Roemhildt; and three in-laws, Kathy Krenik, Bernita Knutson, and Lloyd Roemhildt.

Ward will be remembered for his deep faith, his love of the land, and the family he built with Verna. We take comfort in knowing he has been welcomed home to his Savior.

Visitation will be held at the Waterville Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service on Friday, February 20, 2026, from 4-7 p.m., and continue on Saturday, one hour before services at the church. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s “Bell” Lutheran Church in Elysian, Minnesota. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s “Bell” Lutheran Cemetery. Lunch will be served in the church fellowship hall following the burial.