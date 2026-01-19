William “Bill” Allen Warner, 81

William “Bill” Allen Warner, age 81, of Mankato, passed away on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Hillcrest Senior Living in Mankato.

Bill was born on November 4, 1944, in Faribault, Minnesota, the son of William and Mary (Warnemunde) Warner. He attended Waterville schools through the tenth grade before enrolling at the University of Minnesota Southern School of Agriculture in Waseca, graduating with the Class of 1962. He later attended the University of St. Thomas, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business.

In July of 1966, Bill enlisted in the United States Army. He served in Korea for 13 months, where he was point man for 50 patrols along the DMZ, and was later stationed in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1972.

Following his military service, Bill worked at Green Giant in Montgomery as a forklift operator and later at H&R Block in Mankato as a tax accountant until his retirement. He lived on the family farm with his parents until their passing.

Bill enjoyed hunting, birdwatching, especially pheasants, and spending time visiting with friends at Casey’s in Elysian and Madison Lake. He also enjoyed visiting with people at the farm and had a deep appreciation for wildlife and the outdoors. A private and thoughtful man, Bill was known for always remembering family birthdays and gifting truffles to mark the occasion. He was a strong and dedicated member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Elysian and was active with the Carmelites in Rochester.

Bill is survived by his sister, Dolly (Joe) Mercer of Kansas; nieces and nephews, Ryan (Tracy) Warner of Woodbury, Marlee Warner of Hastings, Joe (Jen) Mercer, Tiffany (Joe) Wayman, Jessica Mercer, Johnny (Nicole) Mercer all of Kansas; many great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Art Warner.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 23, 2026, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Elysian. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Elysian.

