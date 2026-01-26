William C. Hoehn, 93

William C. Hoehn, age 93, longtime resident of Good Thunder, died Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 29, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Good Thunder with visitation starting at 11 a.m. Military honors will follow at church. Complete obituary and livestreaming: www.mankatomortuary.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a charity of the donor’s choice.

William was born June 3, 1932, to Clare R. and Marie (Loeffler) Hoehn in Mankato. He graduated from Mankato High School in 1950. In 1951, he met the love of his life, JoAnn Ziegler, at the Kato Ballroom. On November 4, 1952, he served in the US Army and was stationed in Korea for one year before being honorably discharged on November 5, 1954. On June 28, 1954, he was united in marriage to JoAnn Ziegler in Good Thunder. He worked for 40 years at Continental Can / Crown Cork & Seal and farmed on the side.

In his spare time, he served as Rapidan Township supervisor for 17 years, Rapidan Township assessor for 3 years, Commander and Chief of Chapter 41 Frozen Chosin for 10 years, lifetime member of VFW Post 950, lifetime member of Mankato Eagles Club 269, and member of Eagle Lake American Legion 617.

He enjoyed his home on Lake Jefferson and spent many vacations in Branson, Missouri; California; Laughlin, Nevada; and a cruise to Alaska.

He enjoyed making cedar benches in his retirement years and playing cards with his brothers, Phil and Joe. He loved fishing and having fish fries for family and friends at the lake.

William is survived by his wife, JoAnn Hoehn, of Mankato; children, Shari (Larry) Miller of Mankato and Steve (Lisa) Hoehn of Good Thunder; grandchildren, Sara (Mitch) Sullivan, Stephanie (Brandon) Yeager, Matthew (Katrina) Hoehn, and Travis Miller; great-grandchildren, Ian and Cora Sullivan, and Wesley and Lilianna Hoehn; siblings, Donna Schmit, Lorraine Busch, and Jim (Janell) Hoehn; sister-in-law, Sylvia Hoehn; many nieces and nephews; and close family friends, June Hickok, Dylan Kim, Kaitlyn Kwag, Malia and Derek Kim, Yuyoung Park, Mitch Ruscin, and Ayrton Ruscin.

William was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Erin Miller; siblings, Leonard (Laurine) Hoehn, Frank (Marlene) Hoehn, Marjorie (Virgil) Schroeder, Phillip (Pat) Hoehn, Harry (Patty) Hoehn, Joe Hoehn; brothers-in-law, Lewis Schmit and John Busch; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ervin and Irene Ziegler; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Katy and Richard Gens.

William’s family would like to give special thanks to the Mankato Lodge and staff and St. Croix Hospice.