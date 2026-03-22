Tri-City United Middle School’s 7th grade black boys traveling basketball team went 4-0 in Minneapolis on Saturday, March 14, beating Minneapolis Phelps by two. This gave them the Minnesota Youth Athletics Association’s (MYAS) title of being the 7th Grade Tier 3 Tournament State Champions.
The team played in nine tournaments this year, competing in 29 games for the season where they ended up 20-9. Head Coach John Schmiesing said, “At the end of the season, MYAS has our team ranked 25th out of all 7th grade teams in Minnesota.”
Schmiesing continued, “One of our TCU Titans 7th grade boys strengths is our defense. Our defense leads to turnovers and easy offensive baskets. Defense takes little to no basketball skill. To play defense, all it takes is hustle, heart, determination, togetherness, teamwork and believing that you can do it to beat your opponent. We have a lot of these qualities in these boys.”
TCU 7th grade boys are basketball state champs
Submitted photo
Titan 7th Grade Youth Basketball, Tier 3, state championship team. Pictured in the front row, from the left, are Leyton Sandbulte, Carver Liebelt, Brayden Valek, and Landon Jirik, and in the back row are Head Coach John Schmiesing; Adam Schmiesing, Joey Rosival, Jaxson Stuefen, Calvin Vosepjka, Bryce Sycks; and Assistant Coaches Brad Vosepjka and Mike Jirik.
Tri-City United Middle School’s 7th grade black boys traveling basketball team went 4-0 in Minneapolis on Saturday, March 14, beating Minneapolis Phelps by two. This gave them the Minnesota Youth Athletics Association’s (MYAS) title of being the 7th Grade Tier 3 Tournament State Champions.