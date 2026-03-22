Titans youth wrestlers compete at MN/USA State Folkstyle Tournament

TCU Titans youth wrestling wrapped up its 2025–26 season with 17 wrestlers competing at the MN/USA State Folkstyle Tournament, marking the culmination of months of hard work on the mat.

The Titans youth wrestling program, which serves wrestlers in grades PreK-6th from the Tri-City United communities, began its season in November with 94 registered wrestlers, the most in program history.

Throughout the 18-week season wrestlers continued to improve, developing in their skills, confidence, and understanding of the sport. Practice sessions are tiered by ability, allowing new wrestlers to build foundational skills while experienced wrestlers train at an accelerated pace.

Titan grapplers competed at various open tournaments throughout the winter, along with MN/USA-sanctioned qualifying tournaments required to earn a berth at the MN/USA State Tournament. Titans also contended in several team tournaments, including hosting a quadrangular in March, with rostered wrestlers earning points toward a team total.

The season concluded March 13-15 at the MN/USA State Folkstyle Individual State Tournament, held at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester. Titan wrestlers faced top competition from programs across Minnesota. Of the 17 TCU entrants, seven were repeat state participants and 10 qualified for the tournament for the first time.

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