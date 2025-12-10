Full house for Svatý Mikuláš

Before you entered the doors to the Revival on Main, you were greeted with the clanking sounds of the horse-drawn carriage rides for Svatý Mikuláš on Sunday.

Stepping inside, you were greeted with a formal Slavic tradition of bread dipping in salt. Sounds of merriment filled the air with people conversing and various entertainment between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. that included music by Colton Tupy, and traditional dances by both the St. Paul Czech and Slovak Adult Folk Dancers and the Sokol MN Children Dancers.

Lining the sides of the venue were options for traditonal Czech hot dogs, halusky, pork and dumplings, holiday decorations, fresh baked bread, homemade goods, traditional glass ornaments, and more.

