Historic blizzard spares us from deepest

The St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade in Le Center was largely unaffected by the historic March 14-15 blizzard until Saturday evening after about 5 p.m. when snow started falling, well after the parade.

Snow continued to fall throughout Sunday and the wind caused conditions to be harsh through Monday morning. Our general area saw between 8-12 inches of snow with winds into the low 40 mph range, causing white-out conditions and a blizzard warning to be issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Chanhassen from Saturday evening through Monday morning. Temperatures also dipped to near zero after the snow passed and the wind continued.

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The deepest storm total snowfall measured nearby was in Elko New Market with 14.8 inches and the in the state of Minnesota was in Rosemount at 16.9 inches. The deepest snow measured in the event happened near Egg Harbor, Wisc., in Door County, with a whopping 33 inches. The northwestern portion of Wisconsin and Upper Peninsula of Michigan had in general wide-spread 20-30 inches plus of snowfall.

Most events, church services, and many businesses were closed during the height of the blizzard. Roads throughout the region were either closed or recommended to not be traveled on by state and county officials. Steele County had issued a “Civil Danger Warning” on Sunday morning telling people to stay off of the roads. NWS said that over 450 flights were cancelled or delayed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport during the blizzard as well.

This event comes just about a week after people could be seen golfing at area golf course, something they might get to do again very soon with temperatures expected to be above 60 degrees on Saturday.