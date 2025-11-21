Le Center friends are Torchlight grand marshals

We are happy to announce this year’s Torchlight Parade & Fireworks grand marshals, Axel Goettl, 8, and Alice Cemensky, 7.

These two second grader friends are both from Le Center. This will also be their first time partaking in the parade and fireworks for Torchlight. When we told them that there would be fireworks, Goettl’s eyes got real big in excitement. Both of them said they were nervous as the days have gotten closer to this year’s event.

Cemensky said, “I think it’ll be kinda good. I’m kind of nervous. You get to throw like candy at people. My sister said, ‘If you see me, throw a lot of candy!’”

Goettl said, “I’m getting kind of excited. I mean, how am I gonna be (chosen to be grand marshal)?!”

They had different ideas about what they should wear while they ride on the float with the button design winner on the Torchlight float.

“I think I’ll wear shorts,” said Goettl. Cemensky replied, “You’ll be too cold!” Goettl rebutted, “I’d like to have my TCU Titans hat on because it’s my favorite.” Cemensky continued, “Princesses normally wear dresses, but I only have tank top and short sleeve ones. So I’ll probably wear sweat pants and a t-shirt.” Cemensky also joked that she may bring a squirt gun, citing how one of her relatives did that during the Kolacky Days parade this past summer.

Don't forget to have your child send their letters to Santa to the Montgomery Messenger by Tuesday, Dec. 2, by 3 p.m. at editor@montgomerymnnews.com or by mail at Montgomery Messenger, c/o Santa, 310 S 1st St, Montgomery, MN 56069.

Cemensky lives on a farm with her parents, David and Tracy Cemensky, and her four siblings. Goettl lives nearby and will soon be living on a farm with his parents, Ryan and Ashley Goettl, and his three siblings.

Both of the grand marshals are involved in 4-H they said and take an interest in animals. Cemensky said she would like to play soccer next year and that she likes to draw. Goettl says he likes raking leaves and would like to be an electrician like his dad when he grows up.

Honors of being the grand marshals are chosen are chosen randomly from second grade students at Tri-City United Montgomery PreK-8 School and Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School.

Look for and wave at the two grand marshals on the float as they travel down 1st Street in Montgomery during the 33rd Annual Torchlight Parade & Fireworks on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will be launched at the conclusion of the parade at the south end of 1st Street at Milwaukee Avenue with good visibility for most of them throughout downtown.