Le Center's Laynee Blaschko crowned Miss Shamrock

Le Center's Laynee Blashko was crowned Miss Shamrock for the 2026 St. Patrick's Day Festival at the coronation ceremony on Friday, March 13. Marissa Schroeder of Le Center was crowned Miss Irish Rose and Sierra McCabe of Cleveland was crowned Miss Leprechaun.
The parade and other festivities on Saturday afternoon went by without any issues from the impending blizzard.
Look for the full story in the March 19, 2026, Montgomery Messenger.
Mike Mallow photos The new court and the old pose for photos following the Miss Shamrock Coronation on Friday, March 13. In the front are Maizey Holicky-James, Stella Collins, and MayBelle Holicky-James. In the Back row are, 2025 Miss Shamrock Elaina Arguelles, 2025 Miss Leprechaun Lacey McCabe, 2026 Miss Leprechaun Sierra McCabe, 2026 Miss Shamrock Laynee Blaschko, 2026 Miss Irish Rose/2026 John Gregory O’Connell Marissa Schroeder, 2025 John Gregory O’Connell Taylor Moos, and 2025 Miss Irish Rose Nora Whipps.
The 2026 Miss Shamrock Court, flanked by Le Center St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Grand Marshals Andy and Barb Oak are, from left, Miss Leprechaun Sierra McCabe, Miss Shamrock Laynee Blaschko, and Miss Irish Rose Marissa Schroeder. Schroeder also received the John Gregory O’Connell Memorial Award.