Snowy, windy conditions close a portion of Highway 99 south of Le Center

Much of Minnesota is feeling the effects of a large winter storm currently with Tri-City United Schools cancelling all afternoon and evening activities, rescheduling the music concert from tonight at the same time tomorrow night, Friday, Dec. 18.

A portion of Highway 99 south of Le Center was confirmed closed as of 4 p.m. this afternoon due to the conditions on the road and numerous accidents, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office. Travelers are advised to stay home this evening until conditions improve. More information on road conditions and road closures can be viewed through the states website 511mn.org and the 511mn app.

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen has issued a Winter Storm Warning and a Wind Advisory for our are through 9 p.m. this evening. Blizzard-like conditions are possible with sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts to 45 mph with freshly fallen snow on possibly icy surfaces. The forecast is for wind to die off overnight.

**4:40 p.m. Update -- Le Sueur County has been modified to a Blizzard Warning by the National Weather Service until 10 p.m. this evening.

**7:30 p.m. Update -- Highway 99 south of Le Center has been reopened.