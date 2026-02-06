TCU one act finishes season with delayed but great performance

Tri-City United High School’s one act thespians’ season didn’t pan out quite what they wanted to, but it was a great show none-the-less by the students.

Students competed at the 2A sub-section one act competition on Saturday, Jan. 24, at the school’s performing arts center. This coming after their Thursday, Jan. 22, public performance was postponed until Thursday, Jan. 29, due to cold temperatures. Temperatures that evening and the following day dipped to around 20 degrees below zero.

“Well, despite several cancelled rehearsals due to weather and much illness in the cast over the winter, the kids persevered, worked very hard and pulled it together to show up at subsections and scored well enough to earn third at home,” said Director Elise Lundeen. “As only two teams go on to sections, they were disappointed because they lost a spot by only one point to Glencoe-Silver Lake. Belle Plaine was the favorite going in, and sure enough, they earned a spot at state over the weekend.”

This is a step down from last year’s 2nd place finish at 2A sections for one act competition. It doesn’t seem to be a matter of quality by the students, but a matter of the overall competition being very strong as well.

Lundeen finished with, “TCU always tells a great story on stage - they transformed themselves into believable fairy tale creatures and I couldn't be prouder!”

Many of the students are now preparing for the upcoming biennial event, Tri-Fest, which is the school’s high-energy music performance show that will take place Feb. 13-15. Tickets are on sale now through the school’s website for the popular largely student production.