Two TCU business students heading to nationals

Minnesota Business Professionals of America (BPA) held their annual state leadership conference this past weekend, March 5-7, at the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency with more than 1,200 students competing in different categories.
Tri-City United High School’s BPA club had 10 students compete at state, of that were two that qualified for national competition to be held in Nashville, Tenn., from May 5-10.
Evan Skluzacek placed second in basic office systems and procedures, and Hank Sladek placed second in digital media production — which qualified both for national competition in May. Skluzacek and Sladek also teamed up for video production team, in which they placed third.
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Ten Tri-City United High School BPA students competed at last weekend’s state competition in Minneapolis. Pictured, from the left, are Kaitlyn Hartwig, Kailey Vosejpka, Gavin Phelps, Colbey Duchnowski, Chloe Maddox, Laney Fink, Evan Skluzacek, Jules Rotter, and Kaytlyn Miller-Gill. Missing from the photo is Hank Sladek.