William Ernest Friedner, 89

William Ernest Friedner, age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

William (“Bill”) was born on October 29, 1936, to Ernest and Dorothy Friedner in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Chicago and Morton Grove, Illinois, where he attended Niles Township High School. After graduation, he answered the call to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Army, spending several years stationed in Europe during the Korean War.

In 1964, Bill married the love of his life, Patricia (“Pat”), beginning a partnership that would span more than six decades. Together they moved to Northern California, where they welcomed their two sons, William Jr. and Daniel, while Bill worked for H. Kohnstamm & Co., a laundry chemical company.

The family later settled in Montgomery, Minnesota, where Bill founded Tex Chem, Inc. For decades he proudly owned and operated the business, becoming a respected businessman and a familiar face in the community he was proud to call home.

Retirement brought Bill and Pat to their happy place, a cabin on Bluff Lake in Danbury, Wisconsin where the workweek gave way to fishing poles, quiet mornings on the water, evenings around the campfire, and treasured time with family and friends. There was nowhere Bill would rather be than at the lake, surrounded by the people he loved most.

Anyone who knew Bill knew he was a stubborn old Swede who loved nothing more than a good laugh and giving people a hard time. His quick wit, playful teasing, and unmistakable sense of humor kept everyone on their toes. Beneath that tough exterior was a man who was deeply devoted to his family and quietly proud of the life he had built. He especially loved seeing his children and grandchildren together, creating memories that will be treasured for generations.

A collector at heart, Bill assembled an extensive collection of World War II military firearms that reflected both his pride in American history and his lifelong fascination with that remarkable era. Bill fished until the very end, and true to form, he caught one the day before died.

William is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Dorothy; his loving wife, Pat; and his siblings, Gerry, Bob, Laurie, and Bonnie.

He is survived by his sons, Will (Angie) Friedner of Whitefish, Montana, and Dan (Amy) Friedner of Lindstrom, Minnesota; his grandchildren, Reece, Halle, Lauryn, and Kate; and many extended family members and friends who will miss his humor and his spirit.

A graveside service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.