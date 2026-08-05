Monerah Roseann (Gassman) Montgomery, 82

Monerah Roseann (Gassman) Montgomery, age 82, of St. Paul Park, was reunited in heaven with her parents, Alfred Sr. and Helen (Freid) Gassman, her siblings Nancy (Richard) DeCoux, Gerald “Jerry” Gassman, and Richard “Dickie” Gassman, and her oldest son Todd Kleist, on 7/22/2026. She joined her loved ones in heaven on the 16th anniversary of her son Todd's passing.

Monerah (“Rosie”) was born on July 14, 1944, in New Prague. She graduated from Montgomery High School in 1962. She spent several years in Texas and enjoyed a successful career ranging from selling furniture at Haverty’s, to cleaning homes and working as a manager at Brahm’s. Monerah loved gardening and had a beautiful yard full of flowers, as well as a bountiful vegetable garden. She also enjoyed traveling and cooking. Her family will especially miss her delicious shrimp gumbo and venison stew recipes.

She will be dearly missed by her children Troy Kleist of St. Paul Park, Jason Kleist of Apple Valley and Nicole (Steve) Tulk of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands. She was very proud of her grandchildren Thomas (Kayla) Evenson of Ashland, Wisconsin, Samantha Westad of Burnsville, and Lily and Max Tulk of St. Thomas. Monerah also leaves behind her siblings Alfred Jr. “Butch” (Shirley) Gassman of New Prague and Susie Nielsen of Foley as well as several nieces. Her beloved dogs Jax, Kayla and Sparkle will especially miss her attention and loving care.

In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held, but donating or volunteering at your local food shelf or animal shelter in her honor are encouraged.