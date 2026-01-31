New Prague Times News Montgomery Messenger News 31 January 2026

Auto garage fire near Heidelberg total loss, dogs perish

Firefighters and other emergency crews attend to the garage fire at Number One Auto near Heidelberg.

By:
Jarrod Schoenecker, editor@montgomerymnnews.com

Firefighters from at least New Prague Fire Department and Montgomery Fire Department extinguished a fully-engulfed separated garage fire Thursday, Jan. 29, during the evening hours at Number One Auto north of Heidelberg in rural Lanesburgh Township in Le Sueur County. Temperatures at the time were only about five degrees above zero.

Owner Mike Meyers was saddened by the loss of his auto shop on the farmstead where he lives and works as the sole owner/operator mechanic. His three dogs were within the building during the fire, in a cage to keep them warm at night from the cold temperatures, and they perished in the fire. "That's the hardest part," said Meyers.

Look for more information on this story in the Feb. 5, 2026, editions of The New Prague Times and the Montgomery Messenger. 

