Major winter storm headed here this weekend

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Chanhassen, Minn., has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our area from 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, through 7 a.m. Monday, March 16, with the possibility of 10-18 inches of snow, sleet and ice accumulations, and winds gusting to as high as 50 mph, noting that conditions could change or worsen blizzard conditions.

Forecast discussion about the system noted, “High confidence in a widespread swath of 8"+ of snow across the Winter Storm Warning locale. It`s likely that most locations observe snowfall totals between 10-16", with a narrow band of heavier snow amounts approaching 20". (SE MN into western WI).” As well, the NWS talked about monitoring possible shifts in the system north or south of its current trajectory. They say the storm will make “travel very difficult to nearly impossible.”

People can be kept up-to-date on the latest forecasts, advisories, watches, and warnings by the NWS by visiting weather.gov and clicking on their area.

Area church services and events are already preparing for the winter storm by either cancelling or postponing events.

The City of Montgomery has already posted on their social media to, “Be Ready for Snow Emergencies,” as well as Le Sueur County issuing warning about the storm.

Cancelled or postponed events due to the winter storm

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of New Prague — Sunday, March 15, worship is cancelled. Members should attend service on Wednesday, March 18, 6 p.m.

— Sunday, March 15, worship is cancelled. Members should attend service on Wednesday, March 18, 6 p.m. Le Center St. Patrick’s Day Event — Saturday, March 14, evening JoyRide free sober cab rides are cancelled. The parade and event is still scheduled to happen as normal otherwise.

— Saturday, March 14, evening JoyRide free sober cab rides are cancelled. The parade and event is still scheduled to happen as normal otherwise. Montgomery Area EMS Trivia Night — Postponed until Saturday, March 28, at the same time.

— Postponed until Saturday, March 28, at the same time. NewDay Church of New Prague — Saturday, March 14, 8 a.m. Men’s Breakfast & Bible Study, 10 a.m. Women’s Brunch & Bible Study, 1 p.m. worship service with children, youth ministry and YouTube live. Sunday, March 15, all services are cancelled. Talent show is rescheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 5:30 p.m.

— Saturday, March 14, 8 a.m. Men’s Breakfast & Bible Study, 10 a.m. Women’s Brunch & Bible Study, 1 p.m. worship service with children, youth ministry and YouTube live. Sunday, March 15, all services are cancelled. Talent show is rescheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 5:30 p.m. New Prague Catholic — High School Youth Group on Sunday, March 15, is cancelled.

— High School Youth Group on Sunday, March 15, is cancelled. St. John Lutheran Church of Montgomery — Sunday, March 15, services cancelled, and the St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast moved to Sunday, March 22.

— Sunday, March 15, services cancelled, and the St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast moved to Sunday, March 22. St. Nicholas Catholic Church Family Bingo — Postponed until a later date (Was Saturday, March 14, 6:15 p.m.).

— Postponed until a later date (Was Saturday, March 14, 6:15 p.m.). The Little Mermaid Musical, Jr. — New Prague Middle School’s Sunday, March 15, performance is cancelled. The other three performances are still scheduled.

(Updated: 5:15 p.m., March 13, 2026)